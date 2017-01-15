Can you recognise Hrithik Roshan in the picture Salman Khan tweeted?

Bollywood star Salman Khan on Sunday shared an his old picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, and we bet you wouldn’t recognise the Kaabil star!

Salman also wished good luck to his Karan Arjun co-star SRK for his upcoming release Raees. He also extended his good wishes to actor Hrithik’s Kaabil, which releases on the same day, January 25.

Salman also thanked filmmaker Rakesh Roshan for giving him so many memories of working with Shah Rukh in Karan Arjun.

He tweeted: “Thanks Rakeshji for giving SRK and me 21 years of Karan Arjun. Congrats Duggu (Hrithik) on 17 Years Of KNPH (Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai) Hrithik. Best of luck Raees and Kaabil on Jan 25.”

Thanx rakeshji 4 giving @iamsrk n me #21yearsofKaranArjun, Congrats duggu on #17YearsOfKNPH @iHrithik . Best of luck Raees & Kaabil 25Jan . pic.twitter.com/DOxvXaZkjs — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 15, 2017

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Karan Arjun featured Shah Rukh and Salman as brothers in the film. Raakhee played their mother. SRK and Salman’s bond hit a rough patch at one point of time, but all seems well now. They have shared the frame in films like Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

There are reports that Salman and Shah Rukh might come together for the big screen once again for Tubelight. It is believed that SRK has a cameo in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight, but both of them are tight-lipped about it.

While there might still be time for the stars to come together on the silver screen, they will be seen together on the small screen in Bigg Boss 10. Shah Rukh will be promoting Raees on popular reality show Bigg Boss 10, which is hosted by Salman.

