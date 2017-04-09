Complaint against Arjun Rampal for allegedly assaulting a man in Delhi

A Delhi man on Sunday morning filed a complaint against Arjun Rampal, accusing the Bollywood actor of injuring him with a camera flash on the dance floor of a five-star hotel, police said.

No FIR has been registered as police had sought some clarifications of the medical report of Shobhit, a resident of Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi.

He suffered a head injury when Rampal while playing the DJ snatched a photographer’s camera flash and threw it towards the dance floor, Shobhit said in the complaint filed with the Connaught Place police station. He was dancing with a friend.

A complaint has been filed against the actor. (Hindustan Times)

“Shobhit suffered injury to his head and started bleeding. He then called the police control room (PCR) around 4am and informed us about the incident,” a police officer said.

A police team took Shobhit to a nearby government hospital, which discharged after primary medical care.

A photographer started taking pictures when he saw the actor playing the DJ, said the officer. Constant camera flashes upset Rampal, a former model, who allegedly snatched the camera and hurled the flash towards the dance floor, the officer said, quoting the complaint.

Read more

The 44-year-old Rampal, who is based in Mumbai, left the central Delhi hotel after the incident.

Rampal was entertaining the guests by “throwing various items towards them”, New Delhi deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) BK Singh said. “The actor also hurled a camera flash and it unfortunately hit one of the guests,” Singh said.

Shobhit’s medical examination report said he had a lacerated wound. “We have requested the doctors to clarify if the wound comes under the grievous category. Their final opinion is awaited,” he said.

“The current development has a sub leased area run by a privately owned and managed company in the name of Privee. It has no connection or relevance to Shangri-La’s - Eros Hotel, New Delhi which is a separate management company,” a spokesperson said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more