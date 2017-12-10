Dangal actor Zaira Wasim molested on Delhi-Mumbai flight, shares ordeal on Instagram

A mortifying experience on her Air Vistara Delhi to Mumbai flight left Zaira Wasim teary-eyed.

The 17-year-old actor has alleged that a middle-aged man sitting behind her on flight tried to molest her. She shared the ordeal she had to go through en route Mumbai in the flight in an Instagram story.

Reportedly, the man was caressing her neck while she was asleep. She tried to record what the man was doing, but failed due to dim lights. She, however, managed to get a screenshot of the man’s activities on the flight to some extent.

The national award-winning actor called out to the cabin crew for help but it was of no use. In the live video, she also expressed her displeasure with crew members of the flight.

Right after de-boarding the flight, she took to Instagram to narrate her experience in a live video.

In the video, she can be seen fighting her tears and saying, “This is not done, I am disturbed. Is this how you’re going to take care of girls?”

Zaira ended her video by saying, “Who is going to help us girls? If we don’t help ourselves, nobody will come ahead.”

Meanwhile, Vistara tweeted about the incident, stating that they would investigate the matter and support Zaira in every way required. The tweet read: “We @airvistara have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour.”







We @airvistara have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour. — Vistara (@airvistara) December 10, 2017

