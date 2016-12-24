Dangal proves to be Sultan of 2016 online bookings

Much hype was generated prior to the release of Aamir Khan’s Dangal resulting in huge online booking of the film.

BookMyShow was movie goers’ absolute favourite while booking tickets online for the highly anticipated Aamir Khan starrer Dangal as it alone contributed 1/3rd to Dangal’s total day 1 India box office collection.

Dangal has made close to Rs 30 crore in India (across all languages) has received rave reviews and BookMyShow continues to witness unprecedented bookings for the film.

It witnessed 40 percent more advance bookings for the opening week as compared with other blockbusters of 2016.

#Dangal wrestles demonetisation... Sets the BO on fire... Ends the lull phase... Fri ₹ 29.78 cr [incl ₹ 59 lacs from Tamil and Telugu]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2016

And to top it all, BookMyShow has already hit its fastest one million ticket milestone for an individual movie with Dangal.

“We were expecting Dangal to do very well at the box office, but this kind of traction is unprecedented. Dangal has not only received great reviews but has indeed worn off any after effects of the recent demonetization on the Indian film industry,” said COO-Cinemas Ashish Saksena from BookMyShow.

“Users are also benefiting in huge numbers from the ongoing offers of the BookMyShow Blockbuster Week, indeed making us the most loved movie ticketing platform. We also expect to contribute significantly to the overall opening weekend collection of Dangal,” Saksena added.