Deepika Padukone on Padmavati row: I feel angry, let down and amused

As the protests rage against Padmavati, Deepika Padukone has been a voice of reason. Refusing to bend down in front of the fringe which demands her head (literally!) for playing the queen revered by Rajputs, she has time and again said that Padmavati is a film India would be proud of. Despite Karni Sena and many other organisations, painted with the same brush, claimed they won’t let the film release on December 1, the actor said that she believes nothing can stop the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus.



Oblivious to the hate campaign, Deepika has said in recent interviews that she has full faith in the film. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, the actor – when asked what is her reaction to detractors demanding her head or wanting to cut off her nose – replied, “Well, at this point, as a woman, an artiste and a citizen of this country I feel angry, I feel let down and I also find it amusing.”

When asked if she felt scared, Deepika said, “I will never feel scared. Fear is not an emotion I have ever identified with.”

She goes on to answer if the creative freedom that the filmmakers and artistes have been enjoying in the world’s biggest democracy is being curtailed by the pre-release tamasha. “Yes, people are allowed to express themselves without having even seen the film. And having worked in the film, I can assure you it’s one film every Indian will be proud of. I’m glad we are showcasing Padmaviti’s journey. Her story needs to be told not just to people in this country but across the world,” she tells the paper.

In an interview to DNA, she reiterated she has “full faith in the judicial system of our country. I know no wrong will be done”. Talking about the protests, she added, “There is fraction out there who is doing what it is. But as I said at the start, I have faith in our judicial system.’’

Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times, Ranveer Singh -- the film’s Alauddin Khilji -- had also said, “I am 200 per cent with the film and I stand by it as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I also stand by his vision for the film. He had a vision and has done everything to realise it. Vis-à-vis the film, I can just request the audience and everybody else who have concerns about it to wait and watch the film. One shouldn’t doubt Sanjay sir; he is a magnificent film-maker and has tremendous respect for Indian culture and an enormous respect for Indian heritage and he will never intentionally hurt sentiments or do anything wrong. He is a good man with good intentions.”