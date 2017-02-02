Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! actress Divya Menon opens up about getting stalked on Facebook

New Delhi

Divya Menon made a mark in the heart of film lovers with her portrayal of Satyawati in Dibakar Banerjee’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! The actor is all set to prove herself once again in her second Bollywood film, which will be India’s first social media thriller. Divya plays the role of the sporty and outgoing Sarah, who is ready to go to any extent to help her friend in this Shashi Sudigala directorial, Mona Darling.

Talking about her role she says, “Sarah is more like me, feisty and outgoing. I am a huge fan of thriller and detective fiction novels such as Stephen King and Sherlock Holmes stories.”

When asked whether like her film she had ever being stalked on social media, the actor answers in the affirmative. “I used to be on Facebook, but then sometime back I started getting messages on the platform that ‘I know where you went today and what were you wearing’ and I really got scared. Immediately I deactivated my account. Only recently, I opened it again,” she adds.

The actor also shared how online trolling disturbs her. “Social media helps you both to connect and also put forth your personal opinion. It’s painful how people misuse it. I remember just after Byomkesh my comment on women issues got me trolled on Twitter, and people started saying that I should concentrate on human rights and not be a feminist. I felt really bad about it,” she says.

The actor would like to work with Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap, among others. “As an actor I don’t want to limit myself, ever,” says Divya, who also enjoys playing the guitar and singing in her free time.

