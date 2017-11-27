Diljit Dosanjh transforms into drag-flicker Sandeep Singh in biopic. See photo

Both Diljit Dosanjh and Sandeep Singh have rags to riches story, and that’s yet another reason why the actor is going to play the former India hockey captain in a film. The details about the film haven’t been revealed yet, but it’s expected to be a biopic on the hockey player who was once hailed as the world’s best penalty corner specialist.

On Monday, Diljit Dosanjh retweeted posters on which he can be seen with Sandeep Singh. It also had the hashtag #DontLetThisStoryPass.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about the film and wrote, “easer poster of Sony Pictures Networks Productions’ next film based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh... Diljit Dosanjh to play title role... Directed by Shaad Ali... Produced by SPNP, Chitrangda Singh, Deepak Singh... First look out tomorrow.”

Teaser poster of Sony Pictures Networks Productions’ next film based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh... Diljit Dosanjh to play title role... Directed by Shaad Ali... Produced by SPNP, Chitrangda Singh, Deepak Singh... First look out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HyWWm8JCSV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2017

The film will see Taapsee Pannu working opposite Diljit Dosanjh. It’s directed by Shaad Ali whose last film Kill Dil failed to do much at the box office.

Sandeep Singh was instrumental in bringing India back on the hockey map as one of the prominent teams after a slump in the first decade of the new millennium. He led India to an emphatic win in the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup in 2009.

An Arjuna Award winner in 2010, Sandeep Singh is still active in the hockey circuit.