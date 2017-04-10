Half Girlfriend first trailer: Will Arjun Kapoor accept Shraddha’s proposal?

After flooding our timelines with numerous stills and posters from the film, the makers of Half Girlfriend revealed the first trailer of the film Monday morning.

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Half Girlfriend.

The trailer opens with Arjun, aka Madhav Jha, struggling to speak English during his entrance interview at St Stephen’s College in Delhi. Soon, he meets his prospective “Half Girlfriend” Riya (Shraddha). While Arjun gets his act right as the small-town boy landing straight in the cool universe of Delhi University, his accent spoils it. If there is one genuine aspect in this nearly three-minute-long video, it is actor Vikrant Massey. He has earlier worked in TV shows Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai.

Vikrant Massey in a still from Half Girlfriend trailer.

The Mohit Suri-directed film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles.

Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s best-seller by the same name.

Arjun, plays a Bihari in the film while Shraddha is a Delhi girl.

Half Girlfriend is slated to release on May 19.

