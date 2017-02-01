Hrithik has grown from a boy to a man: Ronit Roy

From being actor Hrithik Roshan’s bodyguard 16 years ago to working with him in a film, actor Ronit Roy says it’s been quite an exciting journey. Ronit owns a security agency that guards the stars and reportedly, he provided personal protection to Hrithik in 2000 after he made his debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Read more

Prod him about Hrithik’s demeanour back then when his debut became a hit at the box office, Ronit says, “When I met him for the first time, he was an extremely nice person, and this was after his debut film had released and he had hit mega stardom. And today, he’s a bigger star than that.”

@iHrithik redefines "Performance by an Actor" in #Kaabil . Superlative and Magical! I'm so proud to be part of this motion picture! — Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) January 21, 2017

So was there any change when they met again after 16 years and collaborated for a film? “The bigger he (Hrithik) has become, the nicer he has become. Obviously the man has grown up and has done whole lot of work. He has grown from a boy to a man and has evolved in the right direction. He was very good back then and everything about him is even better now,” says Ronit who played the negative lead in Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil that released on Thursday.

“Hrithik is one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met. He’s an amazing person to be with, to work with and to know.”

All praises for Hrithik, the actor adds, “He’s is one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met. He’s just an amazing person to be with, to work with and to know at a personal and professional level.”

The actor who has also been bodyguard for Aamir Khan for two years says all these superstars in Bollywood are really special people. “Even Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, they all have something special about them. It’s extremely lovely and wonderful to know them and be with them. Though I haven’t worked with them, I’ve interacted with them and hopefully I get to work with them soon.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more