I don’t meet Salman Khan everyday but we admire each other: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan may not be the best of friends but Akshay maintains that they have mutual admiration for each other. “Friendship doesn’t mean you meet everyday. We don’t meet everyday. I haven’t gone to his house or he has come to my place. We have mutual admiration for each other. I admire him and so does he,” said Akshay.

The Dabangg star, Akshay and filmmaker Karan Johar are coming together for a movie slated to release in 2018. The yet-to-be titled project will be produced by Salman and Karan, while Akshay will star in the lead role. “It’s for the first time that a big actor like him has signed me. It usually happens in Hollywood where one big actor signs another big actor. If this works on Bollywood it will become a trend. Hats off to Salman to put money on me,” Akshay said.

There were rumors that the film will revolve around the Battle of Saragarhi.

On this Akshay said, “No nothing is finalised... everything is going on. If I say anything my agreement will get cancelled.”

According to the Rustom star there is still some time before the film goes on floors.

In the trailer of Akshay’s upcoming film Jolly LLB-2 a situation comes when Akshay raises a question on Salman Khan’s marriage.

Talking about this particular scene, the Special 26 star said, “Don’t worry, don’t create anything he knows everything. And after that only he signed me.”

This upcoming courtroom drama film is a sequel to the 2013 released film Jolly LLB that starred Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is all set to hit theatres on February 10.