Kaabil is Hrithik Roshan’s best performance: Karan Johar

Director Karan Johar cannot stop raving about Hrithik Roshan’s performance in the recently-released film, Kaabil.

The 44-year-old director took to Twitter to congratulate Hrithik for his act as a blind man driven to avenge the murder of his wife in the Sanjay Gupta-directed movie.

As a filmmaker it's exhilarating to watch an actor deliver his best....@iHrithik is a power house talent and is exemplary in #kaabil — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017

He also wrote that as a helmer it was a treat for him to watch the actor put his best foot forward, only reflecting his growth with time.

Read more

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director had worked with Hrithik in his 2001 film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.