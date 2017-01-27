 Kaabil is Hrithik Roshan’s best performance: Karan Johar | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Kaabil is Hrithik Roshan’s best performance: Karan Johar

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2017 14:22 IST
PTI
PTI
Kaabil is currently battling it out with Raees at the box office.

Director Karan Johar cannot stop raving about Hrithik Roshan’s performance in the recently-released film, Kaabil.

The 44-year-old director took to Twitter to congratulate Hrithik for his act as a blind man driven to avenge the murder of his wife in the Sanjay Gupta-directed movie.

He also wrote that as a helmer it was a treat for him to watch the actor put his best foot forward, only reflecting his growth with time.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director had worked with Hrithik in his 2001 film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

