Lisa Haydon is expecting her first child with husband Dino Lalvani. The 30-year-old star announced the pregnancy on Instagram by posting a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump.

“Humble beginnings,” Lisa captioned the photo.

Humble beginnings 🙏👶💞 A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

10 years later @oridoll16 ... some things never change... it's still a salty summer A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:19am PST

Not so dirty 30🎂 @bellaellis #pregnantcousin #happybirthday A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:47pm PST

Hayden, known for her roles in films like Queen, The Shaukeens and Housefull 3, tied the knot with Dino last year 0in October.

Merry Merry 🎄🐠🐳🌞🐚😘 A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:25pm PST

Lisa and Dino, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, reportedly dated each other for a year before getting married.

