 Lisa Haydon is pregnant! Announces it with a bikini pic flaunting baby bump
Jan 12, 2017-Thursday
Lisa Haydon is pregnant! Announces it with a bikini pic flaunting baby bump

bollywood Updated: Jan 12, 2017 13:00 IST
PTI
PTI
Highlight Story

Lisa Haydon posted a picture in a bikini to announce her pregnancy. She got married to husband Dino Lalvani in October 2016. (Instagram/Lisa Haydon)

Lisa Haydon is expecting her first child with husband Dino Lalvani. The 30-year-old star announced the pregnancy on Instagram by posting a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump.

Read more

“Humble beginnings,” Lisa captioned the photo.

Humble beginnings 🙏👶💞

A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

10 years later @oridoll16 ... some things never change... it's still a salty summer

A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

Not so dirty 30🎂 @bellaellis #pregnantcousin #happybirthday

A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

Hayden, known for her roles in films like Queen, The Shaukeens and Housefull 3, tied the knot with Dino last year 0in October.

Merry Merry 🎄🐠🐳🌞🐚😘

A photo posted by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

Lisa and Dino, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, reportedly dated each other for a year before getting married.

