Padmavati: Gujarat bans Deepika Padukone film, second state after Madhya Pradesh

The BJP government in Gujarat on Wednesday banned the yet-to-be-released period movie, Padmavati, the second state after Madhya Pradesh to prohibit screening of the film slammed by Hindu right-wing groups as “distortion of history”.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani said the home department decided to ban the film to avoid possible breakdown of law and order in the poll-bound state. “No Padmavati in Gujarat. The government will not allow its release in the state. We don’t want any controversy and law and order situation in the state,” he said.

“There are elections here and there could be a law and order situation. Many sections are hurt and have opposed it too,” he added. Voting will be held in Gujarat on December 9 and 14.

The film by Bollywood showman Sanjay Leela Bhansali – which stars Deepika Padukone as former Mewar queen Padmini – has been slammed by Rajput groups for allegedly showing a dream sequence between the legendary figure and Mughal king Allauddin Khilji.

Padmini is believed to have committed ‘jauhar’ – the medieval Rajput practice in which female royals walked into funeral fires to embrace death over the dishonour of being taken captive.

Padmavati has been in trouble since the beginning of the year, with fringe groups in Rajasthan attacking the film’s set, threatening to burn down theatres that show it and even physically attacking Bhansali in January.

Earlier this month, the head of the Rajput Karni Sena in Rajasthan said Padukone should have her nose cut -- a symbol of public humiliation -- for being part of a film that allegedly insults the famed queen.

Amid mounting pressure, the film’s makers deferred its release and announced that new release date will be decided only after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clears it.

The film was banned by Madhya Pradesh on Monday with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that even if the movie is passed by the censor board, it won’t make it to the screens in the state.

Other state governments, such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan , have also asked for edits in the film to remove “objectionable” parts that have hurt sentiments of the Rajput community.

On Tuesday, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath held Bhansali responsible for the protests.

“He (Bhansali) is a habitual (offender) in playing with people’s sentiments. I feel that if those who are issuing threats are guilty, then action should also be taken against the filmmaker,” the chief minister said. While condemning bounty being placed on the head on Bhansali and Padukone, he said his government would not allow anyone to “hurt the sentiments of 22 crore people of UP”.

The film’s makers have clarified that the film has no objectionable content and has been made keeping Rajput pride in mind. The makers had shown the film to select journalists who had said that the film does not distort history.

However, it did nothing to stymie the protests.

A panel of the Lok Sabha has asked the CBFC and the information and broadcasting ministry to submit a report on the film which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, by November 30.