Rakeysh Mehra shares first poster of Mere Pyare Prime Minister

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared the first poster of his upcoming film, Mere Pyare Prime Minister Sunday evening.

“#MereyPyareyPrimeminister- here is the first poster on #Worldtoiletday2017 -@PMOIndia - meri arzi aapki marzi,” Mehra wrote along with the poster. Directed by Mehra, the film revolves around four kids living in a Mumbai slum. One of them wants to build a toilet for his single mother and makes an appeal to the Prime Minister.

Saiyyami Kher, who made her Bollywood debut with Mehra’s Mirzya, features in the film in a lead role.

The filmmaker has shot Mere Pyare Prime Minister, in a slum in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.

