Rakeysh Mehra shares first poster of Mere Pyare Prime Minister

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared the first poster of his upcoming film, Mere Pyare Prime Minister and Saiyyami Kher looks fresh in the picture.

Nov 19, 2017
HT Correspondent
Saiyyami Kher on the first poster of Mere Pyare Prime Minister.

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared the first poster of his upcoming film, Mere Pyare Prime Minister Sunday evening.

“#MereyPyareyPrimeminister- here is the first poster on #Worldtoiletday2017 -@PMOIndia - meri arzi aapki marzi,” Mehra wrote along with the poster. Directed by Mehra, the film revolves around four kids living in a Mumbai slum. One of them wants to build a toilet for his single mother and makes an appeal to the Prime Minister.

Saiyyami Kher, who made her Bollywood debut with Mehra’s Mirzya, features in the film in a lead role.

The filmmaker has shot Mere Pyare Prime Minister, in a slum in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.

