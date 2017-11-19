Rakeysh Mehra shares first poster of Mere Pyare Prime Minister
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared the first poster of his upcoming film, Mere Pyare Prime Minister and Saiyyami Kher looks fresh in the picture.bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2017 21:23 IST
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared the first poster of his upcoming film, Mere Pyare Prime Minister Sunday evening.
“#MereyPyareyPrimeminister- here is the first poster on #Worldtoiletday2017 -@PMOIndia - meri arzi aapki marzi,” Mehra wrote along with the poster. Directed by Mehra, the film revolves around four kids living in a Mumbai slum. One of them wants to build a toilet for his single mother and makes an appeal to the Prime Minister.
#MereyPyareyPrimeminister- here is the first poster on #Worldtoiletday2017 -@PMOIndia - meri arzi aapki marzi pic.twitter.com/0edpzhDwvF— Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) November 19, 2017
Saiyyami Kher, who made her Bollywood debut with Mehra’s Mirzya, features in the film in a lead role.
The filmmaker has shot Mere Pyare Prime Minister, in a slum in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.
