Salman Khan receives death threats: Police, rep say Race 3 shoot not stalled

Days after Bollywood actor Salman Khan received death threats, his manager and police have dismissed reports that shooting of his film Race 3 was stalled and that the actor was escorted home after armed men were spotted at the shoot location.



“We have not received any complaint about it. Nothing like that has happened,” said Vinay Rathod, deputy commissioner of police, zone XII. Rathod also categorically denied any shoot being stopped or the entrance or the presence of armed men at the shooting site.

When contacted, Salman’s manager, Jordy Patel, categorically denied any such incident. “This is absolutely untrue and nothing of the sort has happened. No one has entered any set and the shoot is on as usual.”

On Thursday, a Mumbai Mirror report said police arrived at the Race 3 set in Film City after armed men were spotted there. The report said cops asked Salman and producer Ramesh Taurani to stop the shoot and later escorted the actor home.

The actor earlier received death threats from a gangster from the Bishnoi community that worships black bucks. According to IANS, Salman’s appearance in Jodhpur last Thursday in the black buck case led to threats by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The black buck case -- in which Salman is charged with poaching the endangered animal -- has been going on in Jodhpur for the past 10 years.

“Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur... Then he will come to know about our real identity. Now, if police want me to do some major crime, I shall kill Salman Khan and that too in Jodhpur,” Bishnoi told media on January 5.

Bishoi is a notorious gangster and has been charged in over 20 cases of attempt to murder, carjacking, extortion, snatching and under the Arms Act in Punjab-Haryana belt.

(With IANS inputs)

