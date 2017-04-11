Salman Khan’s Hanuman Jayanti gift: Actor lends voice to Hanuman Da Damdaar

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, Salman Khan shared the motion poster of a new animation film, Hanuman Da Damdaar.

Salman Khan is currently working on two films - Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan has lent his voice to the grown-up Hanuman in the film, written and directed by Ruchi Narain.

The Sultan star took to Facebook to share the motion poster with his fans. “Yeh Summer hoga bada Damdaar, Dekho motion poster of #HanumanDaDamdaar Aaj HanumanJayanti ke din. @hanuman_damdaar . Check it out,” he wrote.

Scheduled to release on May 19, the film narrates the story of young Hanuman. It begins at a point when Hanuman was oblivious of his strength, mettle and purpose in life.

“It was while working out the release calendar that we realised that our first look launch was coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti. With this kind of blessing, we’re sure this summer will be truly damdaar ,” said director Ruchi Narain in a press statement.

