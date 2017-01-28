Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked: Team says Padmavati has no ‘objectionable’ scene

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s team has issued a statement a day after he was attacked by the Shree Rajput Karni Sena on the sets of his upcoming film Padmavati in Jaipur for allegedly distorting historical facts.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shot two films in Jaipur and despite his love for Rajasthan, for the safety of his crew, we have decided to stop the shoot and leave the city post the shocking incident where miscreants damaged property and misbehaved with the crew on the shoot of Padmavati,” the statement said on Saturday.

The film stars actors Deepika Padukone as queen Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as the Muslim king Alahuddin Khilji. The members of the political outfit attacked Bhansali because they believe that his film shows a romantic alliance between Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji.

The statement from Bhansali Productions said, “We clarify that there is no dream sequence or any objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji. We have been carefully researching and making the film. In spite of this, the attack on the shoot and crew was uncalled for and was extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city of Jaipur. We are grateful to the authorities at Jaipur who responded promptly and limited the damage on shoot.”

Bhansali and Padmavati’s team are confident that the film’s release will support their statement.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali had directed the opera ‘Padmavati’ to packed houses in Paris and earned worldwide praise for it. He was inspired by the beautiful and courageous queen and is making a feature film on the story. We are confident that Mewar will be proud of the film made on their revered queen. We do not want to hurt any sentiments and would appreciate if the local people support us in making this film and making their queen revered by the world,” the statement read.