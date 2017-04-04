 Spanish actor Angela Krislinzki apologises to Hrithik Roshan for ‘misleading headline’ | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Spanish actor Angela Krislinzki apologises to Hrithik Roshan for ‘misleading headline’

Angela Krislinzki was in news on Tuesday when Hrithik Roshan asked her through a tweet why she was lying about him being her mentor and friend.

bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2017 19:47 IST
IANS
Hrithik Roshan

The mystery has been solved.(Instagram/Angela Krislinzki )

Polish model and actor Angela Krislinzki, who courted attention with her statements about her bonding with Hrithik Roshan, has apologised to the actor that her words were taken out of context.

In an interview to a newspaper, Angela claimed that she worked with Hrithik in a commercial, and how she bonded with him and is inspired by him.

Hrithik was shocked by such claims, and took to Twitter on Tuesday to post: “My dear lady, who are you and why are you lying.”

In response to Hrithik’s stance, Angela apologised for all the confusion.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she wrote: “I respect you a lot sir and I am sorry for such misleading headlines. It’s really hurtful. I have admired you as an actor just like millions others but I have been fortunate enough to work with you in two TVCs.”

She explained: “When I say mentor I meant someone who inspired my life in right direction... This all began during the press meet of my film, someone asked me how I thought of entering acting inspite of foreign looks, so I replied when I was shooting with Hrithik Roshan, his few inspirational words inspired me.”

“The article only speaks about how inspirational you have been to me just like you have been to million others. I would like to apologise for any inconvenience occurred to you.”

Hrithik then responded: “Yes, misleading headlines indeed. Graceful of you to clarify and apologise though. Wishing you the best for your career.”

