SRK is Jackie Chan, The Rock, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, all in one: X-Men director

X-Men: The Last Stand and Rush Hour director and Hollywood producer Brett Ratner has said great things about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Ratner and SRK were at the San Francisco Film Festival on Friday where he said “Shah Rukh Khan is Jackie Chan, The Rock, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, all in one.”

With the #KingofBollywood @iamsrk getting ready for our conversation @sffilm #festival! #ShahRukhKhan A post shared by Brett Ratner (@brettrat) on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

The actor also taught his signature Lungi dance step to Ratner, who expressed a desire to direct the actor in a sequel of Rush Hour in India here. Ratner followed the steps well, and hugged Shah Rukh.

The two shared the stage at the festival, which paid a tribute to Shah Rukh in its 60th year.

With #KingKhan @iamsrk doing the #LungiDance during the @sffilm Inspiring, humble, a great dancer, and smells great too!! A post shared by Brett Ratner (@brettrat) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Before their tete-a-tete, Ratner posted on Instagram a photograph of himself with Shah Rukh.

SRK also talked his upcoming movie with Anand L Rai at the event, “That movie is very exciting, very different. To me, it is technologically most superior movie ever been made in India. I don’t want to show-off, but it is one of its kinds and will start next month. I am very excited.”

