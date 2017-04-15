 SRK is Jackie Chan, The Rock, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, all in one: X-Men director | bollywood | Hindustan Times
SRK is Jackie Chan, The Rock, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, all in one: X-Men director

Shah Rukh Khan and Hollywood director and producer Brett Ratner were in conversation at the San Francisco Film Festival where the actor was honoured for his work in cinema.

bollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2017 16:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan with his son during match 3 of the Vivo 2017 Indian Premier League between the Gujarat Lions and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. (PTI)

X-Men: The Last Stand and Rush Hour director and Hollywood producer Brett Ratner has said great things about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Ratner and SRK were at the San Francisco Film Festival on Friday where he said “Shah Rukh Khan is Jackie Chan, The Rock, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, all in one.”

With the #KingofBollywood @iamsrk getting ready for our conversation @sffilm #festival! #ShahRukhKhan

A post shared by Brett Ratner (@brettrat) on

The actor also taught his signature Lungi dance step to Ratner, who expressed a desire to direct the actor in a sequel of Rush Hour in India here. Ratner followed the steps well, and hugged Shah Rukh.

Read more

The two shared the stage at the festival, which paid a tribute to Shah Rukh in its 60th year.

Before their tete-a-tete, Ratner posted on Instagram a photograph of himself with Shah Rukh.

SRK also talked his upcoming movie with Anand L Rai at the event, “That movie is very exciting, very different. To me, it is technologically most superior movie ever been made in India. I don’t want to show-off, but it is one of its kinds and will start next month. I am very excited.”

(With inputs from agencies)

