Sudhir Mishra’s Daasdev to release on Feb 16: Check out the first looks of Richa, Aditi and Rahul

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra finally has a release date for his upcoming film, Daasdev that stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhat. A modern flip of the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel DevDas, the film will hit theatres on February 16 and the first look from the movie is already out.

Set in the hinterlands of India, Daasdev aims to bring some refreshing avatars and is a love saga set amid the political background of Uttar Pradesh. The film is said to follow a path “contrary to the plot of the classic novel and is a romantic thriller that talks about addiction to power and love.

Mishra has previously given us path-breaking films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Khoya Khoya Chand. Presented by Storm pictures and produced by Saptarishi Cinevision production, Daasdev is all set to release on February 2018 16, 2018.

Richa on Daasdev sets.

“I think it’s my right to use any work, everything is my heritage, so I can play with it as long as I admit it. I admit that I took Devdas, I took the three characters Dev, Paro, and Chandramukhi. As I was working, Shakespeare intruded and I allowed him to, what could I do? Ultimately it became a film about power as it gets into the way of love,” Mishra said in a press statement. Richa plays Paro while Rahul essays the role of Dev in the movie.

Rahul on the sets of Daasdev.

“It became a reverse journey because if DevDas is a journey from a noble person to a ‘das’, this is a journey from ‘das’, a person who is a slave to his addictions and the dynastic ambitions of his family, to Dev. It is about how he liberates himself, how he breaks free and ultimately achieves a kind of nobility which is essentially what a ‘dev’ is. Hence, Daasdev,” he added.

Aditi Rao plays Sudhir Mishra’s Chandramukhi, Chandni in the film.

Further elaborating on his characters, the director said, “In this context, Paro is not Paro of Sarathchandra Chatterjee’s novel so I apologise for not allowing her to be trapped behind a big gate inside her husband’s house. In my version, she is a modern, spunky, interesting woman who fights with the weapons she has and in the end, confronts Dev. That’s how I’ve seen women and that’s how I see Paro. In my idea, they have the right to be wrong and they have the right do wrong in order to do right. For me, they don’t need to apologise for betrayal as men don’t require to apologise for betrayals or rather just as men never do. They think it’s their right so why does it bother everyone if women do the same. Why is such a big fuss created around it?” And then comes ‘Chandni’. In my version, she is as close to Chandramukhi as she can get in this day and age. She’s the one who services the political forces of our time. The so-called modern semi-feudal upper-class families and the patriarchal world don’t accept women like her.”

“Even though they use them, they pretend not to know this very real money handler, fixer, manipulator. However, she has the essence of Chandramukhi and why can’t this kind of a person have the essence of Chandramukhi? My Chandni also has the same blind spot, the same fatal flaw that Chandramukhi had; her love for Dev. This is the film. It is in a sense, love in the time of bull**it, power and insensitivity but it is still love because without that there would be nothing,” he wrapped up.

