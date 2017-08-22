The child in Virat Kohli’s Instagram post is Toshi’s niece. Here’s what the singer says

Cricketers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa recently shared a video of a little girl, on their social media handles, appealing parents to not to indulge in child abuse. Remember the girl in the viral video? The 3-year-old is Haya, niece of Bollywood singers Toshi and Sharib Sabri.

Here’s some of the Instagram posts of cricketers appealing parents to be patient while teaching kids:

The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful. A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

Is that how you going to bring up your child ? Absolutely disgraceful and disturbing behaviour by this parent 😡 you need to give your child love and compassion to get the best out of them ! Unacceptable 😤 A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Aug 19, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

When contacted, singer Toshi said that the video was made for their family’s WhatsApp group, “Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan don’t know about us. Hamare bachche ke bare mein humein pata hai naah ki hamara bacha kaisa hai! Uska nature hai waisa... Agle hi pal woh khelne chali jaati hai. Agar aap usko chod do toh woh kahengi main mazzak kar rahi thi. Uske nature ki wajah se chod denge toh woh padai bhi nahi kar paayengi. (We know about our child better. Haya’s nature is such that after being scolded, the next minute she runs off to play. But, because of her nature if we don’t push her, she won’t study.)”

The family didn’t expect the video to go viral. “Woh video ek maa ka video hai, apne bhai aur husband ko dikhaane ke liye banaya tha, ki bachchi bahut ziddi ho gayi hai. (The video was made by the child’s mother, who wanted to show her brother and husband that how stubborn the girl has become).

“All the crying was for that moment so that her mother doesn’t make her study and let her play. Haya is just about 3 years old. In every house there are different kind of children. Ours is a very stubborn child but is extremely dear to us.” — Toshi Sabri

Toshi adds that it’s important for the child to learn, and it’s okay for one to overlook the tantrums of the child if it’s the question of education. “The homework she gets in nursery, of learning numbers, she’ll never be able to learn. Woh jo rona hota hain, woh us moment ke liye tha taaki uski maa use padaaye na aur khelne de. Chota bachcha hai 2.5-3 saal ka. (All the crying was for that moment so that her mother doesn’t make her study and let her play. Haya is just about 3 years old). It’s not a big issue. Har ghar mein bachon ki alag zidd hoti hai, alag-alag tareeke ke bachche hote hain. [Ye] bachchi bahut zyada ziddi hai [lekin] humari laadli hai. (In every house there are different kind of children. Ours is a very stubborn child but is extremely dear to us),” he adds.

Here’s a video of the 3-year-old having fun; from Sharib’s Instagram:

Independance day wish from my jaanam baby JAI HIND A post shared by Sharib Sabri (@sharibsabri) on Aug 15, 2016 at 12:35am PDT

“Jab baaki logon ko bura lag raha [hai to] woh to maa hai (When other’s are feeling bad on seeing the video, then being a mother of course she’s upset too),” says Toshi when asked about the reaction of Haya’s mother.

Also, Toshi says no one should make a judgment by just seeing a 1.5 minute video. “Ek maa ki mamta hai, judgment nahi kar sakte hain. Jisne usko 9 months kokh mein rakha hai. Ab agar bachche zidd karenge toh unko padana likhana chod dein kya? Bachon ko paalna asaan nahi hota. (One can’t judge a mother’s love for the child by seeing a short video. If children throw tantrums, then should we stop teaching them? It’s not easy to raise children). I’m married and have a son. I know how difficult it is to raise a child. Parents have to do double duty by managing both — the children and the household at the same time,” adds Toshi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more