Urvashi Rautela’s favourite Delhi street food? Momos, golgappas and dahi-vadas

Delhi’s mouth-watering street snacks have made a special place in the hearts of many ­–– one of them being actor Urvashi Rautela. Although she isn’t a fan of junk food, she can’t resist Delhi’s golgappas. “Delhi is the only city where I eat junk food. I really love momos, dahi-vada and of course golgappas. I make sure not to miss these snacks when visiting Malviya Nagar, Delhi,” says Rautela, who is known for movies such as Singh Saab The Great (2013) and Sanam Re (2016).

Along with her own hard work, the actor credits Delhi for shaping her life. “Delhi has contributed to my prosperity. It holds a special place in my heart. But it is also hard work and talent that makes you successful,” she says.

Rautela is more of an indoors person than outdoors ––something which hasn’t changed since her Delhi University (DU) graduation days. “Like earlier, I still prefer to work and come back home. Now, being a model and an actor, I‘m trying to learn more as my profession demands it. If I have a performance at an award function, then it’s okay, otherwise I don’t go out. I am still facing difficulties opening up,” says Rautela, who studied in Gargi College.

Her recent dance number on the popular ‘80s song Sara Zamana, in the film Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan, has had more than eight million views. Thrilled to have Hrithik as a dance partner, she says, “He is my idol. I am a much bigger fan of his than Tiger Shroff, (actor). He is a very caring person,” she says.

About the recreation of iconic songs getting flak, she says, “One does have to be very careful when recreating these songs.”