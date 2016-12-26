Wherever I go, Delhi resides in me, says singer Dilbagh Singh

Singer Dilbagh Singh, whose extensive travelling schedule deters him from enjoying Dilli ki sardi, is thankful to his debut Bollywood film which is being shot in the city. “For the film, we’ve shot in markets of Rajouri Garden, where one of the scenes shows us gorging on Delhi’s chaat. We’ve shot in Dwarka, and Indirapuram and in a farmhouse of Gurgaon,” says the singer popularly known for songs such as Mari Gali and Thodi Jinni Peeti Hai.

The Delhi-boy, who is now based in Mumbai, says there are often references of the Capital in his work and that the Delhi lingo finds a way in his Bollywood songs. “Delhi has more ‘Dilwale’. I’m a Dilli ka ladka. Its culture resides in me, wherever I go. Delhi has influenced Mumbai too. There are several words from Delhi’s lingo which are being extensively used in Mumbai now.”

Singer Dilbagh Singh shoots for his upcoming Bollywood film. The film also stars actor Rahul Bagga, Mushtaq Khan

As for his debut, Singh who had lent his voice to film music, got the role courtesy his jovial character. He says, “While working on the songs, the makers said that I suit one of the characters. It’s a story of three friends. My character has a comic angle. I was quite apprehensive about it. After much hesitation, I gave in.”

Singh’s music has been influenced by a diverse range of people including Kishore Kumar, Jagjit Sinh, and Gurdas Mann. He pens his music and credits his sister for inspiring him to sing.

Speaking on his Bollywood innings, he says, “Talent is always rewarded in the industry. Nobody can stop you if are talented. Destiny will take you places. Singer Mika once told me that a singer should also write. Thus, I began writing too. To be competitive is great but one should always yearn to do something different.”