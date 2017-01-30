 You mobs don’t scare me: Anurag Kashyap to online trolls | bollywood | Hindustan Times
You mobs don’t scare me: Anurag Kashyap to online trolls

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2017 16:14 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap was furious about the attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Jaipur.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has attacked online bullies in an emotional Facebook post, saying he has “zero political affiliation” but does not see anything wrong in posing questions to the government.

Kashyap is one of the most vocal celebrities and recently he came out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the director was attacked by a fringe Rajput group on the set of Padmavati in Jaipur.

In a Facebook post, the 44-year-old helmer wrote that he has always taken stand for issues he strongly believes in and he will continue to raise his voice for what he feels is right.

