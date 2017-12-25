David Williams’ Bad Dad rated as kids’ favourite book this Christmas, finds UK survey

David Williams’ Bad Dad has been announced as the most favourite book that kids would love to find under the tree this Christmas.

According to the British news website, The Independent, the book about a father and son who go on a mission to break an innocent man into prison was rated as the most-craved book among kids on this Christmas.

A survey was conducted in UK among 1,000 kids aged between eight and 12 to find out the books that kids recommend this Christmas.

Kid Normal by Greg James, Time Travelling with a Hamster by Ross Welford and Giraffes Can’t Dance by Giles Andreae also made it to the top five in the list.

The children were also asked what they look for most when selecting a book to read. A story that made them laugh emerged as the top choice, reports The Independent. At second came an ‘interesting cover’.

Simon Johnson, director of media, Amazon.co.uk, said: “We’re delighted to have had a selection of the children’s books in our Christmas Store be given the stamp of approval by kids themselves.”

“Books have always been a firm favourite on people’s Christmas wishlists through the ages – from hotly anticipated new releases to timeless classics – there is something for everyone in the list that the children recommend this year,” he added.

The kids were also asked what they liked most about getting books on Christmas. They just ‘love to read’, about half of them answered. In addition to the top five, a special shout-out was also given to the book Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World by Rachel Ignotofsky.

Florence (8) and Oasis (12) labelled the book as “inspiring” and “important” as it tells us how different women changed our perspective to see the world today, even though a lot of people told them ‘no’.

Top five most-desired books this Christmas

1) Bad Dad by David Walliams

2) Guinness World Records 2018

3) Kid Normal by Greg James

4) Time Travelling with a Hamster by Ross Welford

5) Giraffes Can’t Dance by Giles Andreae

