Vishal Bhardwaj to come out with book of his poems

He is one of the most original storytellers and musicians in the film industry and now Vishal Bhardwaj is branching out by publishing his own book of poems.

The filmmaker’s songs – almost always written by lyricist Gulzar – are known to be lyrically rich and he himself is known to be a closet poet.

However, Bhardwaj says he never wrote the lyrics for his compositions not because of any “apprehension” but because he considers poetry and lyric writing two different art forms. Bhardwaj said in an interview to PTI, “I take poetry as a different art form. I keep my poetry very pure.”

“On December 17, HarperCollins is bringing out my book of poetry. I am very excited for that. I’ve been working on it for a long time.”

The Haider director originally wanted to be a music composer and made his debut as a music director with the children’s film Abhay (The Fearless) in 1995. He then received wider recognition with his compositions for Gulzar’s Maachis and Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya.

Bhardwaj says his initial years as a music composer in Bollywood were not that great. “They were not very bright days because barring a few films in the late 90s, when I came, the standard of storytelling was really poor. There were not many innovative storytellers, except for people like Gulzar saab and Ram Gopal Varma.”

He says the films in the ‘90s had fixed song situations. “That was the reason I started feeling bored with my own work. Hence, I became a director.”

