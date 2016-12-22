After Ola, now Snapdeal to deliver cash at doorstep

Indian startups are looking to take advantage of the demonetisation excercise and create a place for themselves in consumers’ hearts. In a move, which is reminiscent of the partnership between taxi aggregator Ola and private lender Yes bank to deliver cash to doorsteps, domestic e-commerce player Snapdeal has launched a new initiative called “Cash@Home”.

Under the initiative, which aims to deliver cash to doorsteps as well, the company will be using the cash it receives through Cash on Delivery (CoD) to operate new service.

However, users can only request upto a maximum amount of Rs 2,000 per booking and use an ATM card to pay for the cash. The company will charge a fee of Re 1 as convenience fee which can be paid via its wallet FreeCharge or a debit card at the time of the order.

What seems interesting is that customers need not order anything else to avail the facility.

“As the country transitions to a more digitally-enabled economy, we have launched a series of timely initiatives – from wallet and card on delivery, to extending FreeCharge partnerships to smoothen this transition,” co-founder of Snapdeal, Rohit Bansal, reportedly said.

The service is currently active only in Gurgaon and Bengaluru and is soon expected to be started in other metro cities.

“We aim to be the marketplace that seamlessly services every customer need,” Bansal said, adding, “the launch of the cash-on-demand service is intended to further help our consumers tide over any cash crunch that they might face in addressing their daily needs”.