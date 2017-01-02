 After SBI, Kotak Mahindra becomes first pvt bank to cut rates | business-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 02, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

After SBI, Kotak Mahindra becomes first pvt bank to cut rates

business Updated: Jan 02, 2017 14:23 IST
Beena Parmar
Beena Parmar
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

After State Bank of India and few other public sector banks, Kotak Mahindra Bank becomes the first private bank to cut lending rates by up to 0.45% in the new year. (Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)

After State Bank of India and few other public sector banks, Kotak Mahindra Bank becomes the first private bank to cut lending rates by up to 0.45% in the new year.

Kotak bank revised the Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (K-MCLR) downwards by up to 45 basis points (bps) or 0.45% with effect from January 1, 2017 for various tenors, it said on Monday.

Another public sector lender Dena Bank also announced a 0.75% rate cut in its MCLR to 8.55% from 9.30% for one year loans, effective from January 1.

For Kotak, the overnight MCLR stands at 8.20% (down from 8.60%) while the one-year rate is at 9% reduced from 9.20%. Its home loans are pegged at 6-months MCLR rates which are at 0.65%.

On Sunday, the first day of new year, country’s largest bank SBI announced the sharpest reduction in loan rates by 0.90% to 8%. This is the lowest in the industry now. SBI has pegged its loan rates at about 0.65% above the one-year MCLR rates.

Therefore, it will charge an interest rate of 8.65% on home loans up to Rs 75 lakh, while for women the interest rate would be 8.60%.For loans above Rs 75 lakh, the interest rate would be 8.65% for women and 8.70% for others. These are all term loans.

Similarly Punjab National Bank cut rates by 0.70% to 8.20%, Union Bank of India cut rates by 0.65% to 8.65%,

On Friday, IDBI Bank took the lead in reducing interest rates by 0.40% -one of the steepest in more than three years. Borrowers seeking three-year loans will be charged 9.30%, while six-month loans have been pegged at 8.90% and one-year loans at 9.15%.

tags

more from business

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<