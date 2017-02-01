Budget 2017: Price of smartphones to go up, govt imposes additional duty on PCBs

If you have been wondering that this year’s budget aligned with the dream of building a digital India would have brought down your smartphone prices, then you are up for a surprise.

As a part of the Union Budget 2017, the government has proposed to levy a special additional duty (SAD) of 2% on a smartphone component which consists of nearly 20-30% of smartphone manufacturing costs.

This means that handset-manufacturers, domestic or foreign, will have to pay the extra duty of 2% if they import printed circuit boards (PCB) used for mobile phones. While some analysts and industry experts said that the move was to boost domestic handset-manufacturers and move forward from local assembly of smartphones to actual manufacturing, others claimed that the move was counter-intuitive to Finance minister Arun Jaitley’s announcement of increasing allocation of modified special incentive package scheme (MSIPS) and EDF to a record Rs 745 crore.

Aimed at promoting electronic manufacturing, MSIPS provides capital subsidy of 20% in special economic zones (SEZs) and 25% in non-SEZs, in the form of reimbursement of excise for capital equipment. For high-capital investment projects, it also provides for reimbursement of central taxes and duties.

EDF or electronic development fund was created to develop the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector to achieve “Net Zero Imports” by 2020. It is more like a “fund of funds” to participate in professionally managed “Daughter Funds” which in turn will provide risk capital to companies developing new technologies in the area of electronics, nano-electronics and Information Technology (IT). The EDF also helps attract venture funds, angel funds and seed funds towards R&D and innovation in the specified areas.

“The addtional burden of 2% SAD on PCB (component) will have an impact on the price of smartphones as they will have to be passed on to the consumer as India has no fabrication units or in simple words India doesn’t have the capacity to manufacture PCBs from scratch,” Naveen Aggarwal, partner (Tax) at KPMG, told HT. He added that the increase in cost might be nominal but will pose a hurdle for companies.

Parv Sharma, research associate at Counterpoint Research said that the government might be banking on its position as the fastest growing smartphone market in the world to leverage some authority over handset-makers to boost efforts into complete knock-down manufacturing and at the same time bring in the component ecosystem in the country.

“However, since India doesn’t have fabrication units, the move might not be very effective in terms of smartphone manufacturing. But if you look at the other end of the spectrum, fingerprint scanners, iris scanners all have been made tax free to boost the digital India dream,” he added.

Meanwhile, industry leaders claim that the move will be counter-intuitive to India’s efforts to turn itself into a global manufacturing hub for electronics.

“We were expecting that the government would pass the phased manufacturing plan which included expansion of differential duty structure to include five more components to make the transition easier for handset-makers but imposing a SAD on PCB which can’t be made here is definitely counter-intuitive. This means that the announcement of extra allocation under MSIPS and EDF may not help after all,” a top industry leader, who denied to reveal his identity, told HT.

Currently, the government has applied a differential duty structure to attract foreign handset and component makers to start actual manufacturing in India. Under the structure, if a handset-manufacturer assembles phones locally, then it just pays a 1% duty, instead of the 12.5% on a phone that is imported. There is also a duty differential on battery, adapter and headsets. If a handset-maker purchases all these from domestic companies, it pays only 2%, instead of 12.5% when imported.

“The phased manufacturing plan that was sent as a part of the pre-budget recommendations included other components such as die-cut parts, mechanics, mic and receiver, keypads and USB cable for 2017 with other parts being added to the list gradually,” he added.

Agggarwal of KPMG also said that the move will put undue pressure on domestic and foreign handset-makers equally and India may lose the manufacturing war to countries such as Vietnam or Indonesia.

In last year’s budget the government had levied a 2% SAD on populated printed circuit boards (PCBs) used for making mobile phones, laptops and personal computers. The proposal lead to an outcry in the industry which said the ecosystem for local manufacturing of these components was not ready in India. Consequently, the duty was rolled back in May 2016, after the government agreed to the industry’s demands.