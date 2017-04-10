Five apps that can make your life easier, fashionable and healthier

In the rise of the gig economy powered by abundant applications, there are a few that stand out. Most of them eventually die, with lack of funding and no novel idea.

Among these few who have survived, Flipkart, Ola, Paytm and OYO have managed to become large e-commerce companies that identified gap areas and built businesses around them, eventually being valued at over a billion dollars.

While most of the other startups continue to follow the larger and more established counterparts, there are a few who continue to carve niches and find a firm foot in India’s startup ecosystem.

Among them, here are a few apps that promise to solve some daily needs of the young population, be it sharing a food bill, finding the right fashion, customising your food or even an app to manage all these apps.

1. Being Chef: An app for all food requirements, from cooking to food ordering, be it for daily meals, or individual meal boxes and even catering. Started by Shubham Maheshwari, a mechanical engineer from NIT Jaipur in 2015, specialises in vegetarian meals. With a promise of “every one can be a chef”, Being Chef offers recipes, relevant ingredients, and related information to cook a meal. The startup’s flagship offering, the Magic Box contains every vital ingredient (from oil to garnish) chopped or processed, in measured quantity for step-by-step cooking.

The company continues to be bootstrapped and has served over a 1,00,000 customers till date. Being Chef is perhaps one of the best go-to apps for singles, and office goers.

2. Mypoolin: It is a social payments app that enables payments collection, settlement and planning among a group of friends. Founded by Rohit Taneja and Ankit Singh in January 2015, Mypoolin allows what it calls ‘Split & Settle’ where it helps in sending and receiving money instantly from or to any bank by using a mobile number. It also offers a ‘Plan & Pay’ feature part which allows to can chat, plan and pay together things like watching a movie, eating out, travel, finding deals and more.

Mypoolin raised its first round of funding from a group of 10 angel investors including Google’s Rajan Anandan, iSpirt’s Sharad Sharma, former-SlideShare executive Amit Ranjan, and Sunil Kalra. They also won the Indian QPrize 2015, and received $250,000 as a convertible round of funding from Accel Partners and Qualcomm Ventures in September 2015.

3. SummerLabel: It is a fashion and lifestyle discovery app, and recently raised Rs 1 crore as seed capital from Silicon Valley and Indian based angel investors. Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Apaksh Gupta and Miss India World (2012) Vanya Mishra, both 25-year old, SummerLabel is an upcoming fashion and lifestyle discovery platform, uses technology to connect users with millions of private labels, help them explore the right style and fashion, and even takes them to the desired site if the user wants to make a purchase.

It boasts of a community of over 7,500 registered users, and growing fast, the company aims to become a one-stop destination for everything fashionable.

4. inOne:For the mobile generation having a couple of dozen apps is no big deal, so what can be better than an app manager to manage those apps sitting on the mobile phone. Be it uninstalling an app to make space for another one, or finding the cheapest price from three or four e-commerce apps -- inOne comes with a promise to solve these problems.

inOne was founded by Rahul Gupta from IIT Kanpur/IIM Bangalore, Ankit Sharma from PEC Chandigarh and Aashish Gupta from PEC Chandigarh. Launched last year, the app has been downloaded by over 20,000 users, and has received funding from Puneet Gupta of Executive Director at Goldman Sachs, Savio Joseph Director of UBS and Vinay Gupta Executive Director of DBS.

5. Falhari: For all those who do not find the best fruits in the neighbourhood, here is a app to make a quick stop by. Gulshan Sharma (26), an energetic entrepreneur conceptualized Falhari as a subscription service, after surveying hundreds of individuals who wanted to eat fruits on a regular basis but ended up consuming widely available junk food. This led him to gather the expertise of nutritionists, engineers and physicians to serve his customers with a daily dose of five fruit-energy box containing freshly cut fruits, customised for each individual subscriber. Throw in a dash of Ayurveda, practitioners who read the three nadis, give personalised dietary and lifestyle recommendations.

The subscription starts at Rs 449 per week. Falhari is a bootstrapped, profitable venture and employs a staff of 10 including a couple of ‘divyang’ workers.