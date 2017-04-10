Babar Azam becomes second fastest cricketer to slam five ODI centuries

Pakistan opener Babar Azam added one more feather to his cap as he became the second fastest cricketer to score five One Day International (ODI) centuries with a match winning knock of 125 runs against West Indies in the second ODI played on Sunday.

Azam smashed three sixes and stroked seven boundaries to score 125 off 132 deliveries in a match that Pakistan won by 74 runs, taking his total career runs to 1306 in first 25 ODI innings.

South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock achieved the feat in just 19 knocks

“I just wanted to bat through to the end of the innings and I was able to achieve that to help us put up a good total,” cricket.com.au quoted him as saying.

“It doesn’t matter where I bat, I just want to make a contribution for the team.”

On Sunday, the 22-year-old set another record, this time of most ODI career runs after first 25 innings of career.

He surpassed England’s Jonathan Trott’s 1280 runs after his initial 25 ODI innings. West Indian great Sir Vivian Richards had scored 1211 runs after first 25 innings of his career. England’s Kevin Pietersen scored 1189 and de Kock has scored 1181 in their initial 25 ODI innings.

Babar, with his 4th century against West Indies, becomes jointly the second in the list of players scoring most ODI centuries against the former World Champions.

The two teams will now lock horns in the decider on Tuesday at the same venue with the West Indies seeking their first ODI series win over Pakistan for 26 years.