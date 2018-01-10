Blind Cricket World Cup: Deepak Malik fires India to big win against Sri Lanka

Deepak Malik scored an unbeaten 179 off 103 balls as India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in their opening match of the ODI Blind Cricket World Cup in the UAE on Wednesday.

India won the toss and elected to field. Sri Lanka had set the target of 358 with the loss of eight wickets in 40 overs.

READ | Ajinkya Rahane should be included for 2nd Test vs South Africa: Virender Sehwag

For Sri Lanka, Suranga Sampath scored 68 runs and K A Silva 64. At the end of 15 overs, Sri Lanka were going along nicely and had reached 121 for the loss of one wicket.

READ | Big Bash League: D’Arcy Short guides Hobart Hurricanes to win over Brisbane Heat

India began well in the chase thanks to Malik. He batted through the innings and the team chased the target in 32 overs with the loss of four wickets.

Skipper Ajay Reddy scored nine runs and Prakash Jayaramiah scored 76. Malik was named Man of the Match.