Live: BCCI drama before Indian cricket team selection for ODI, T20 series vs ENG

Virat Kohli shoud be formally taking over as Indian cricket team’s ODI and T20 captain. But there is a lot of drama going on before the team selection as the BCCI is confused about how many selectors should pick the squads. The MSK Prasad committee is a five-member panel while the Lodha panel had suggested a three-member panel, all with international experience. Get live updates.

3:45 pm IST: Venkatest Prasad comes out of the meeting. The former Indian pacer from Karnataka is head of the BCCI’s junior selection panel. He was to pick an Indian Under-19 team. Follow live updates here

3:39 pm IST: Rahul Johri was appointed interim manager by the Supreme Court to handle BCCI affairs after Anurag Thakur was axed. Johri’s main business was to handle the Board’s financial affairs.

Rahul Johri, the BCCI CEO, is chairing Friday’s team selection meeting to pick India squad for the ODI and T20 series against England. Catch live updates here. (AFP)

3:32 pm IST: The BCCI selection committee meeting has finally begun. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is the chairman of the meeting. Normally, the secretary chairs the meeting. Now that Ajay Shirke has been axed by the Supreme Court, Johri has to do this job. Surely, Johri never saw this coming. Our reporter Sanjjeev Samyal is at BCCI’s Mumbai office giving us live updates of the selection meeting.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is acting as convenor for the meeting in place of the secretary @HTSportsNews — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) January 6, 2017

3: 23 pm IST: It is also important to recall the man who never gave up in his war on ethics on the BCCI bosses. Aditya Verma, who leads the unrecognised Cricket Association of Bihar, has actually got rid of two strongmen in India cricket -- N. Srinivasan and Anurag Thakur.

3:21 pm IST: It is pertinent to recall why the BCCI is in a state of chaos after the Supreme Court sacked its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke.

Sources say five member Committee doing the selection, after permission by the Lodha Panel as an exception @HTSportsNews — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) January 6, 2017

3:16 pm IST: The selection committee meeting was scheduled to start at 12:30pm but was delayed for a number of times. While the BCCI spokesperson came in at 1:30pm to state that the meeting was delayed due to logistical reasons, the presence of Devang Gandhi suggested otherwise. This has shown BCCI in poor light once again.

3:10 pm IST: Two of the current selectors, Jatin Paranjape and Gagan Khoda, who were nominated by the BCCI on September 21, have not played a single Test. The other three, MSK Prasad, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi have combined experience of less than 25 Tests.

3:06 pm IST: The Lodha panel had suggested three selectors with proper credentials. A defiant BCCI had picked five selectors during its controversial AGM in September last year. MSK Prasad, the 41-year-old wicketkeeper from Andhra Pradesh, replaced Sandeep Patil as chief selector. Prasad played six Tests and scored 106 runs.

3:01 pm IST: The Lodha committee reforms will be implemented by a Supreme Court-appointed set of observers for the BCCI. These observers will be named on January 19.

The delay in selection meeting seems to be about the Lodha recommendations. It says only Test players can be selectors @HTSportsNews — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) January 6, 2017

2:57 pm IST: The meeting is expected to start in 10 minutes, says a BCCI spokesman. The Lodha committee has advised the Board to go ahead with the selection committee meeting

Devang Gandhi is already here, so it can't be logistical reasons as the BCCI spokesperson claims #htsportsnews — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) January 6, 2017

2:52 pm IST: The meeting is already delayed by more than two hours. The BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary is apparently trying to delay the process by raising technical objections on the implementation of the Lodha panel recommendations.

Devang Gandhi is already here, so it can't be logistical reasons as the BCCI spokesperson claims #htsportsnews — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) January 6, 2017

Kohli is already India’s Test captain and has been on a roll with five successive Test series wins. Kohli’s elevation as limited overs captain was given after MS Dhoni resigned as captain on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni will continue to serve the Indian cricket team as a wicket-keeper-batsman. The squad for the upcoming ODI and T20 series versus England will be named in Mumbai today.