Michael Vaughan calls for changes in English county season post-Ashes drubbing

Michael Vaughan, former England, has called for changes to the County season, suggesting that England national players should be playing outside England if they want to improve their overseas record in Test cricket.

With a 4-0 hammering at the hands of the Australian cricket team in the recently-concluded Ashes, England saw no change in either their fortunes or performances, as their record outside home only worsened.

The England cricket team have lost 10 out of last 14 away Tests which includes 4-0 defeat at the hands of both India and Australia. On his part, Vaughan wants England to change their calendar in order to improve.

Vaughan wrote for The Telegraph, “Maybe play two First-Class matches overseas in March, giving players experience of using the Kookaburra ball on flat pitches. I am not into the Lions (England’s ‘A’ team) and did not like it when I played. You go overseas, play opposition who are not very good and think you are an England player.”

He added. “I would rather players went as overseas pros to Australia or New Zealand, as Ben Stokes did recently. Why do our young spinners not go and play club cricket or state cricket on the subcontinent?”

Vaughan also pointed out the fact that in order to improve their chances of retaining the Ashes in 2019 in England, Australia have already begun their preparations. “Steve Smith wants to play County cricket. The Marsh brothers have signed County deals to improve their red-ball games in England.”

“They recruited David Saker as bowling coach, and he knows our system and pitches. They have a real eye on winning in 2019. He (England assistant coach Paul Farbrace) was honest about England’s mental failings, and said the planning for four years’ time starts now. The question is, why has there not been enough planning for this tour?,” he added.