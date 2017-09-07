Mithali Raj body-shamed yet again on social media for ‘indecent dressing’

he might be the highest run-getter in women’s ODI cricket history but for a few self-proclaimed moral policemen, Mithali Raj’s on-field record means nothing if they find her posing in an ‘objectionable’ manner.

After trying to troll Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra for sitting “cross-legged”, “showing her legs” and forgetting “Indian culture” a few days back, a certain section of Twitteratis reacted to Raj’s recent picture where she was seen wearing a spaghetti top.

On Tuesday, Mithali Raj had posted a picture with a caption stating: “#tb #PostShootSelfie #funtimes #girlstakeover.”

And what seemed just like a simple picture, immediately came across as offensive to a few who went on a rampage to point out that she didn’t dress ‘decently enough’.

Delete it mam it's not good!

people idolize you but this dressing sense doesn't is 👎👎 — NoOne (@MyselfKing12) September 6, 2017

Not good to see you in this costumes. Don't mistake me. Be an Indian women that too TAMIL NADU WOMEN. — Nandagopal.R (@NandagopalR4) September 6, 2017

At is this exposing. Ur are a inspiration. Please remove it mam — s.RAMANJANEYULU (@sRAMANJANEYULU5) September 6, 2017

Mithali ji did not expect me to dress such a dress from you. At least you do not love your respect, you will finish the respect of your fanc — Pushpak (@Pushpak97662453) September 6, 2017

Bichari usko to kamaane do she s nt too rich ask some male cricketer they hv crores — dream world __ (@DSharma37464681) September 6, 2017

However, while there were reactions like these, there were others as well who defended her choice and voiced their opinion in favour of Raj. While some asked these Twitteratis to either shut down their profile or change their mentality, others brutally slammed their sexist remarks.

This, however, isn’t the first time that Raj has been body-shamed though. A few weeks back Raj had posted a picture with fellow cricketers Veda Krishnamurthy, Mamatha Maben and Nooshin Al Khadeer stating: “What a momentous day today was, standing with these special women!! @MabenMaben @AlNooshin @vedakmurthy08”.

The quartet had inaugurated a cricket centre and posed for the lovely snap soon after. However, to a Twitterati, all that mattered was that Raj could be seen sweating in the picture. He took the pain to reveal his regressive mindset on the official handle and was immediately slammed back, not just by the fans but also by Raj herself.

Reacting to the tweet, Raj stated: “I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I’m on d ground inaugurating a cricket academy.” The tweet went viral across social media and the user was forced to delete the tweet, but it seems there are way too many mind sets that have to be changed.