 Mohammad Kaif faces fire on Twitter for doing Surya Namaskar | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 31, 2016-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mohammad Kaif faces fire on Twitter for doing Surya Namaskar

cricket Updated: Dec 31, 2016 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

Mohammad Kaif became the latest cricketer to be given morality lessons by trolls on Twitter after he posted a picture of himself doing a yoga pose. (PTI)

After Mohammed Shami, former India player Mohammad Kaif became the latest cricketer to be given morality lessons by trolls on Twitter after he posted a picture of himself doing a yoga pose.

Along with the four pictures, which show him doing Surya Namaskar, Kaif tweeted: “Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system,a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment. #KaifKeFitnessFunde (sic)”

However, this attracted a barrage of tweets from some who said that the yoga pose was “not Islamic”.

However, Kaif’s response to the tweets would have stumped even the staunchest of critics.

Kaif said: “In all 4pics,I had Allah in my heart. Cant understand what doing any exercise, Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion.It benefits ALL. (sic)”

Just a few days ago, Shami was the subject of a lot of criticism on social media for pictures he posted with his wife Hasin Jahan and his daughter.

The pictures, posted on Christmas, showed the trio in Western attire and drew flak from some people for being ‘un-Islamic’.

Mohammad Kaif had been one of the first celebrities on Twitter to call out the trolls over the treatment meted out to Shami.

tags

more from cricket

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<