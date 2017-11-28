Delhi: 5 parked buses catch fire near Timarpur police station, no casualties

Five buses parked at the Delhi Development Authority’s parking lot near Timarpur police station in North Delhi were charred after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning, said police.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained till Tuesday evening, officials said.

Fire-tenders managed to control the fire, thus preventing it from spreading to more vehicles parked in the premise. The parking ground is located adjacent to Timarpur police station.

The call about the blaze was made to the fire department at around 6.40am when a condemned bus (unusable buses that have “zero book value”) parked in the DDA cluster parking premise caught fire. Soon the flames spread to four other vehicles, including two luxury buses, parked in the premises.

“A PCR call was made by a bus driver, and immediately five fire-tenders were pressed into service. The fire had been controlled by 9.30am. No casualty has been reported. All drivers and other helping staff safely evacuated the parking premises,” said DCP North Jatin Narwal.

A fire department official claimed it appears that someone was burning a garbage dump near the buses. However, police officials said they were also probing if the blaze was started by a cigarette thrown by someone. A police officer said the place is frequented by vagabonds who have been seen smoking around the area.

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the ground where buses were parked was being used as a temporary parking for the past several years. On a daily basis, around 200 buses coming from various states are usually parked in the ground. The location is marked with several eateries and automobile repair shops.