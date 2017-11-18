Delhi’s Dyal Singh Evening will now be called Vande Mataram College

The governing body of Dyal Singh Evening college renamed the institution as Vande Mataram College and passed the resolution to make it a regular shift college on Saturday. The move came amid opposition by a section of teachers and students over turning the college into day shift.

Earlier this year, the college had decided to turn Dyal Singh Evening into a regular shift college. Some of the teachers and students had been dissatisfied with the proposal that the new regular shift college would continue to function in the same campus, thereby cutting into resources and creating infrastructural constraints.

“The General Body passed the decision on making the evening shift as regular college. It has been renamed as Vande Mataram College. This step will help all the students in the evening shift,” Amitabh Singh, chairman of the general body told Hindustan Times.

However, a section of teachers and students were unhappy with the decision.

“The only agenda that was discussed was the name proposed for the new college, which was Vande Mataram. I opposed this, as we first needed to decide where the college would function, before we start naming it,” said Viraj Kafle, one of the teacher representatives in the general body of the two colleges.

Dismissing the opposition, the chairman said only a handful of people are opposing the decision. “We have already built 28 extra rooms even though we only needed 22 for running the classes as of now. We are also constructing new floors in the building so there is no question of lack of infrastructure,” he said.

Dyal Singh (morning) teachers had, on July 20, protested against the decision to change Dyal Singh Evening college into a day college without allocating it a separate campus. A group of teachers and students had allegedly tried to disrupt a governing body meeting to be held that day.

A section of teachers have been protesting against the move on the ground that there is not enough space in the college to accommodate the students from the evening college during day shift.