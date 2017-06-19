DU adds more seats to finance, business, economics courses this year

Delhi University has good news for students wanting to pursue courses related to finance, business and economics.

The number of seats offered under Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) and BA (Honours) in Business Economics have been increased to 1,162 from last year’s 884.

DU conducts a Joint Admission Test (JAT) for admission to the three courses. The university has also done away with group discussion and personal interview from the selection process.

The admission will be based on candidate’s performance in the entrance test and Class 12 Board marks. The entrance test is likely to be conducted in the first week of July. The online registration form will close on June 25.

Entrance Test

Applicants will have to take a two-hour long test based on objective-type, multiple-choice questions to evaluate the aptitude of the candidates.

According to Jasmit Kaur who teaches BMS, the entrance test will have Class 12 level questions from areas such as Quantitative Ability, Reasoning and Analytical Ability, General English, Business and General Awareness.

“There will 100 questions. Each correct answer will score four marks, each wrong answer will lose one mark and a question not answered will get a score of zero marks,” she said.

Till last year, the applicants had to give an entrance test followed by a group discussion (GD) and personal interview. The weightage given to entrance exam was 85% and 15% to GD and interview.

“But this year, we have decided to do away with GD and interview. The merit list will be prepared based on the entrance test and Class 12 marks,” said a member of the admission committee.

The weightage given to entrance will be 65% and Class 12 marks will account for the rest 35%.

The eligibility for the course is Class 12 and minimum of 60% in Board in four papers including English, Mathematics and other two elective subjects.

Career Prospectus

Students who pursue BMS, BBA (FIA) and BA (Hon) in Business Economics can go for either direct jobs or go for higher studies and pursue Masters in Economics, Commerce and MBA.

“Those pursuing BMS can become financial analysts, data analysts and financial researchers. Students who study BBA (FIA) can go for jobs in fund management and financial management,” said a teacher.

The BA (Hon) in Business Economics prepares students to work in banking, financial institutes and retail banking.