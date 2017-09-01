Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill collapse: 2 dead as mountain of trash sweeps many into nearby canal

Two people died and others may have been killed in East Delhi after a part of the Ghazipur garbage landfill collapsed on Friday afternoon, causing several people on a road nearby to be swept into a canal.

The victims were identified as 30-year-old Rajkumari and 20-year-old Abhishek, said Omvir Singh, DCP (east). The woman was probably riding a scooter when the collapse occurred, he added.

Five people have been rescued and divers continued to search the drain for possible victims and survivors.

The Ghazipur landfill is among four main garbage dumping spots in the national capital, towering to a height of nearly 50 metres — more than 15 storeys high. The landfill normally receives a fourth of the Delhi’s 10,000 tonne-trash generated every day but due to the monsoon, the inflow was higher at 3,000 tonnes a day.

People being rescued from the Kondli drain after collapsed trash swept vehicles into the water. (HT Photo)

The road the victims were on is flanked by canals on either side. The landfill is across from one of the canals, and when a part of it collapsed into the water at around 2:30pm, it sent a wave of water that swept people into the canal on the other side.

Some garbage also reached the road.

A Hyundai X-cent sedan, a motorcycle and a scooter were pulled out from the waters.

Locals were the first to respond to the incident. Many of them jumped into the waters and began rescuing people. Fire fighters and disaster management teams arrived later and used cranes to fish out the vehicles from the drain.

“We pulled out four persons from the drain. Two of them died. We are unsure about how many more people are inside,” said Satya Sundaram, Additional DCP (east).

#Visuals: Rescue operation by NDRF team underway in #Delhi's Ghazipur area where a garbage dump caved in. pic.twitter.com/RU9MnZBi7v — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2017

“Rescue operation is underway. Reason of the incident can be ascertained only after investigation,” said Ranbir Singh, commissioner of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, ANI reported.

The Delhi government hit out at the BJP-ruled municipal corporations, saying the condition of the garbage dump was a recipe for disaster.

“MCDs don’t have time to address municipal solid waste management issues; DDA not ready to give land for alternate sites -recipe for disaster. Repeated Supreme Court and High Court warnings on the height of landfill sites have fallen on MCDs deaf ears & DDA not ready to give land,” Delhi government spokesperson Nagendar Sharma said in a series of tweets.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were on their way to Ghazipur. Local AAP legislator Manoj Kumar was on the ground, AAP leaders said.