Jamia student’s death: 20-year-old Rizwan Khan had threatened to kill self over texts

A day after the body of a 20-year-old student from Jamia Millia Islamia was found inside his car in Sarojini Nagar, police said the deceased had told his female friend that he will kill himself.

It has emerged that hockey player Rizwan Khan had sent a WhatsApp message that he was going to commit suicide.

“The woman was in Bhopal where she had gone to play in a hockey tournament. But we have found WhatsApp chat where Rizwan had texted her on Monday that he was going to shoot himself if she did not meet him,” said DCP (south) Romil Baaniya.

He added that the woman discouraged him from doing so . However, neither she nor her family conveyed the warning to the police.

It has also emerged that the two were friends earlier but later drifted apart.

“It eventually became a one-sided friendship. For the past one and a half years, she was trying to avoid him but he continuously harassed her. Recently she befriended another man which angered him further and he often made threatening calls or messages her family has told us,” said Baaniya.

Rizwan had also visited the house of the woman and left his bag filled with Rs 2 lakh cash, a mobile phone and some credit cards there.

The police said he had an argument with the woman’s family as well.

Rizwan’s brother Riyazuddin Khan accused the girl’s family of lying to them when they enquired about Rizwan on Monday.