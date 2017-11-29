 Murder video emerges a month after 4 men chased, shot dead Delhi property dealer | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Murder video emerges a month after 4 men chased, shot dead Delhi property dealer

Delhi Police had found out that the victim and his friend, who was injured in firing, had criminal records and were allegedly involved in a gang war

delhi Updated: Nov 29, 2017 15:50 IST
Shubhomoy Sikdar
The footage shows the victim Wajid falling from the first floor and being shot by the man standing outside.
The footage shows the victim Wajid falling from the first floor and being shot by the man standing outside.(Video grab)

A chilling CCTV footage of the murder of a property dealer in an alleged gang war in north-east Delhi’s Brahmapuri surfaced on Wednesday.

The footage shows the victim Wajid being chased and shot by a group of three men. They are seen following him on a motorcycle as he enters a house in a bid to save himself. Another biker comes and stands outside. The footage then shows Wajid falling from the first floor and being shot by a biker standing outside.

The shooting took place on October 22 and jailed gangster Chhenu’s role had come up during the probe.

Earlier this month, police arrested three men Rashid alias Mumtaj, Rashid alias Golu and Waseem for the murder.

Initial investigation revealed that the arrested persons were allegedly part of wanted criminal Chennu Pehalwan’s gang.

On Wednesday, after the footage emerged, an investigator said Wajid was shot inside the house and at least two magazines or 18 bullets were fired.

