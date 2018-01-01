North Corporation declares all 104 wards open defecation-free

Following the footsteps of South and East Corporation, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation declared all its 104 wards open defecation-free on Monday.

North Corporation mayor Preety Agarwal said that an adequate number of community and public toilets have been provided to achieve the status as per the guidelines laid out by the Swachh Bharat Mission.

North MCD claims that it has been able to provide access to either an individual toilet or a community toilet within 500 metres from every settlement. It has also ensured that all commercial areas in the wards have access to public toilets within a distance of 1km.

“We have installed 22 mobile toilets, constructed 14 community toilet complexes (CTC) in various areas. In addition to this, we have tied up with 351 restaurants, 113 petrol pumps and 20 non-government organisations to provide free access to the toilet complexes in their premises,” said senior North Corporation official.

These would be in addition to the 300 CTCs provided by the Municipal Corporation, 150 by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, 60 by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and 119 in Delhi Development Authority’s markets and falling in the areas under the jurisdiction of North Corporation.

“The information of all these public toilets is uploaded on Google map and citizens can easily locate the nearby public conveniences for usage and give their feedback as well,” said Agarwal.

To persuade people for using these facilities, the civic agency will continue with its awareness drive, especially in slum clusters. “The mascots of Roko Toko and Seeti Bajao campaign will continue to visit the areas in morning where chances of open defecation are still high,” said a North Corporation official.

“We have not only constructed new toilets but also undertaken mass public movement for stoppage of open defecation and beautifying public places,” said Madhup Vyas, commissioner, North Corporation.

The civic body is now planning to open these facilities for 24 hours and on pilot basis, the CTC near Ramlila Maidan is planned to be opened from January 26. “Safety and security are our major concern before starting the facility round the clock, in addition to sanitation staff. We will talk to local police for engaging beat constables in areas where we plan to start the facility,” said Agarwal.

DUSIB starts free community toilet facilities for 24 hours

As a New Year gift to the users of community toilet complexes, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has made all 640 complexes free for January 1.

So far Re1 was charged from the users at these places while the amount was used for by the NGOs (responsible for upkeep of places) for maintenance.

“But now the Delhi government will pay money to NGOs for doing basic maintenance cleaning (at least thrice in day). Also the facility will be available for 24 hours and we have shared the details with local police stations, who will arrange for patrolling of area,” said a senior DUSIB official.

“With the help of third party, close monitoring of sanitary condition at these complexes will be done besides arranging for random field visits by officials,” said the official.