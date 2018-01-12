NRI arrested for molesting US woman at Taj Palace hotel in Delhi

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a non-resident Indian for allegedly molesting a US national at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri earlier this week.

The accused Anmol Singh Kharbanda, 25, and the 52-year-old woman were guests staying in different rooms of the Taj Diplomatic Enclave (earlier known as Taj Palace). On Monday, they met each other and Kharbanda allegedly invited her to his room, molested her and tried to sedate her, said the police.

A hotel spokesperson said the two had met in the hotel’s pool area. Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) BK Singh said they introduced themselves to each other in the evening and the incident happened around 10pm.

“Kharbanda, who has come from US where he works in California, had drinks with the woman in his room. She has alleged that he tried to grab her and molested her besides offering some laced drinks,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) BK Singh.

The woman left the hotel room and informed the staff about the molestation, the hotel spokesperson added. With their help, she lodged a complaint with the police.

“Based on her statement, we registered a case of molestation and causing hurt by means of poison at Chanakyapuri police station. Her statement was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code after which Kharbanda was arrested,” said Singh.

Another investigator said that Kharbanda had been sent to Tihar Jail after a court remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Taj Diplomatic Enclave stated that they would co-operate with the authorities in all possible way. “We are aware of this incident. We have been in contact with the lady guest, a formal complaint with the authorities was also facilitated by the hotel team. This matter is now under police investigation and the hotel will co-operate with the authorities in every way. Safety and security of our guests and associates is paramount,” said the Taj Diplomatic Enclave spokesperson.