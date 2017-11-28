On track: Direct trains on high-speed rail corridor to and from most NCR towns

Passengers travelling from Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Panipat and Alwar to any of these destinations will not have to change trains once the proposed high-speed rail network linking NCR cities becomes operational in about seven-eight years from now.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC), which is implementing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), is working on a plan to run point-to-point trains to and from these destinations.

The inter-connectivity system will be different from Delhi Metro, where passengers have to change trains to reach different destinations on different lines.

The NCRTC, which is executing the project, has commissioned a study to find out how many people travel between these cities and the mode of travel they use.

Initially, under the RRTS, three corridors — Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat and Delhi-Alwar — were proposed with Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi as an interchange hub.

Now the NCRTC plans to run trains in all the three directions from the points of origin. To finalise the frequency, the corporation has ordered the traffic pattern study. The Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) is conducting the study.

DIMTS officials are travelling in buses, trains to speak to the commuters.

“The stations will be designed depending on the traffic we are expecting. The study will help us in finalising the design and the capacity of stations,” said an NCRTC spokesperson.

Of the three proposed routes, Delhi-Meerut is likely to be commissioned first with construction slated to begin by June 2018 and is expected to be completed by 2024.

The other two corridors are awaiting DPR approval. Construction is expected to begin by the end of 2018 and likely to be completed before 2025. The estimated cost of the Delhi-Meerut line is ₹32,598 crore and Delhi-Panipat is around ₹30,000 crore.

“We will run the operations in such a way that a passenger will not have to come out of the train to go to any destination. Trains for every direction will run from one point. And where we are integrating with metro, the stations are being designed in a way that a passenger would not have to walk much to catch a metro train,” the NCRTC official said.

The design speed of the rail corridor is 180 kmph while the operational speed is 160 kmph. The average speed is 100 kmph. Train are expected to be available every 5 to 10 minutes.

The trains will begin with a six-car combination. Each train can carry about 1,154 passengers. The entire corridor will be either underground or elevated.

The NCRTC is a joint venture of the Centre, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

A total of eight corridors have been identified under the Integrated Transportation Plan 2032 prepared by the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB).

The other five RRTS corridors are — Delhi-Baraut, Delhi-Hapur, Delhi-Khurja, Delhi-Palwal and Delhi-Rohtak.

