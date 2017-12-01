One killed, two hurt in ‘celebratory firing’ in Delhi’s Welcome

A 24-year-old automobile mechanic was killed and two others injured in a suspected celebratory firing in north-east Delhi’s Welcome on Thursday evening.

AK Singla, DCP (north-east), said the shots were fired from inside a car that was part of a wedding procession. “One man was killed as the pellets from the bullets pierced his face. The other two are out of danger,” said the DCP.

“We have identified the car from which the accused fired the shots. Though he has been identified, he is on the run,” Singla added. Police sources said the suspect is a serviceman.

The dead man has been identified as Bhanu Pratap, a mechanic in Welcome. The two other men, 24-year-old Shah Alam, and Raees, 25, were standing near his shop.

“Alam is a milk trader and was in Welcome to get his motorcycle serviced. Raees is a mechanic who was in the area for some personal work,” said the DCP.

They were all standing near Pratap’s shop when shots were suddenly fired from inside a car. A police team reached the place to find glass shards of a car’s window near the crime spot.

“Our probe revealed that the shots were fired from a car. There was a group of men and women inside. We were initially informed that the car used in the crime was a blue WagonR,” said the DCP.

But when the police tracked down the blue WagonR, its windows were found to be intact. “The WagonR owner told us that the shots were fired from a Datsun car in front of him. Local enquiry confirmed that the car was a part of the wedding procession,” said The DCP.