PM Modi inaugurates Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line today: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a section of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line at Noida’s Botanical Garden station, a new route that is expected to reduce travel time between Noida and south Delhi by 45 minutes.

The 12.64km long section is a part of the Botanical Garden (Noida)-Janakpuri West (Delhi) corridor.

The section, which will connect Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in southeast Delhi, will be ready for public use around 5pm after the Modi inaugurates it at 2pm.

Here is all you need to know about the Magenta Line:

The Magenta Line will connect Noida to Kalkaji Mandir for now and will be extended until Janakpuri by March next year.

Delhi Metro has automated platform screen doors at every station on the Magenta Line, which will open only when the trains arrive at the platform.

Another step towards automation would be new trains which can be operated without drivers but for the first couple of years drivers will be used to operate them, and the “unattended train operations” will begin only after stringent trials.

Noida’s Botanical Garden station falls both on the Blue Line and the new Magenta Line will be the first interchange stations outside Delhi while Kalkaji Mandir is an interchange between Violet and Magenta Lines.

Equipment under the seats of the Magenta Line trains can be used to make space for an additional 12 passengers in every coach.

The rush-hour commuter knows that a seat on the Metro can be a matter of chance. The new trains will also offer lumbar support and backrests near the wheelchair areas so that even if a commuter is standing, they can do so comfortably.

While most Metro trains have power outlets, the new trains that are expected to run on Magenta Line will also feature USB ports to connect phone charging cables directly without a power adapter.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that trains on the Magenta Line will have Wi-Fi connectivity for a seamless internet browsing. However, this may not be available immediately, DMRC officials added.

Fully programmable LCD screens that will display videos, graphics and other information will be available on these trains.