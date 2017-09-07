Ranchi Rajdhani Express derails at New Delhi station, 2 accidents in one day

In a second train accident on Thursday, the engine and a coach of Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed in Delhi. Railway officials confirmed no passenger was injured in the accident that happened at Shivaji Bridge near Connaught Place in central Delhi.

“Only engine and power car are affected. Speed was very less. No injury to any passenger,” said Neeraj Sharma, Chief PRO, Northern Railway. The train was running at 5 kmph before pulling into New Delhi Railway Station, which prevented a major accident. Some passengers told HT that they did not feel the impact.

Earlier in the day, seven coaches of the Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express derailed near Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh. No one was hurt.