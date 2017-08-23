Delhi farmhouse, venue of TV soaps, ran illegal casino, 13 luxury cars seized

Delhi Police busted an illegal casino and bar operating out of a sprawling 13-acre farmhouse in Fatehpur Beri on Tuesday night.

Police arrested 30 people from the site, including 14 players and five female attendants. Sources said at least 13 luxury cars were seized from the farmhouse that had also been used for shooting TV shows and films.

According to Chinmoy Biswal, additional DCP of south Delhi, cops had responded to a tip-off by an informant. “We are registering FIRs in the case, under appropriate sections,” said Biswal.

More details are awaited, as the cops are still gathering information.

In the past too, south Delhi farmhouses have been found running illegal casinos. In October 2016, casinos in Sainik Farms and Vasant Kunj were busted.

At the Vasant Kunj casino, the police found three large casino tables, stake money of Rs 43,500, seven packets of playing cards, 2,968 gambling tokens worth crores and 85 bottles of liquor.

Businessmen, builders and share brokers were among 36 people arrested after police busted a “casino” set up for Diwali in a farmhouse in south Delhi’s posh Sainik Farms, busted a week before the one in Vasant Kunj.