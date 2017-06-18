Will get allegations of graft in PWD investigated: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised a probe into corruption allegations against the public works department (PWD).

Reacting to news reports, citing RTI replies, about the PWD having cleared bills related to maintenance of roads and drains without doing any work over the past two years, Kejriwal said he would get them ‘investigated’.

“Please send all documents. I will immediately get them investigated,” Kejriwal tweeted, reacting to a news report.

Last month, similar allegations were levelled by founder of the Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation, Rahul Sharma.

The anti-corruption branch had last month registered three separate FIRs in an alleged PWD scam, including one against the company of Kejriwal’s late brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal.

The FIRs have been registered on Sharma’s complaint alleging irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi in 2015-16.

The PWD is headed by Satyendar Jain who has been facing a slew of corruption allegations by former minister Kapil Mishra, who accused him of running shell companies involved in hawala transactions.

While the income tax department and the enforcement directorate are probing a complaint against Jain, the minister has lodged a defamation case against Mishra for his allegations.

Taking to social media, Mishra hit out Kejriwal again for his comment to start investigation.